Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 9,462 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

TFC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.