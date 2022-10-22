Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.