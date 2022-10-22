Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $864,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

Shares of URI stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

