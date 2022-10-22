Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.