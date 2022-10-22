Tobam Sells 1,014 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tobam lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 160.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Shares of PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

