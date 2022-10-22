Tobam Takes $58,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 507.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 373.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

