First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

