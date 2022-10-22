Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

