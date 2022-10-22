Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

