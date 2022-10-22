Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

