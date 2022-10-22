Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,533 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Burlington Stores worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after buying an additional 93,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.