Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

