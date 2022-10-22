Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

