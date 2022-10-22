Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

