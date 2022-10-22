Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.15% of PagerDuty worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

PagerDuty Stock Up 3.8 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,138 shares of company stock worth $2,492,892. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

