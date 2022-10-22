Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,710 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

