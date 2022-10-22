Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Arista Networks stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

