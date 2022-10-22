Jennison Associates LLC Sells 20,768 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Entegris worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entegris by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $77.28 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Entegris Profile

Get Rating

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

