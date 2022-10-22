Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Five9 worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 139.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $37,438,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

