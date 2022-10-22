TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

