Xponance Inc. Sells 7,401 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.