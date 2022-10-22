Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Sony Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Sony Group stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

