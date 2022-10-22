Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

