General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

