Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 5,153 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

