ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.02.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.91.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.