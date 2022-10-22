Lincoln National Corp Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.20.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

