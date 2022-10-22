Lincoln National Corp Sells 104 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after acquiring an additional 342,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 656,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

