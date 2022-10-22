First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

