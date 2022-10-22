ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.