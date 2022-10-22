Lincoln National Corp Has $757,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

