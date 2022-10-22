Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tobam cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VMC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

