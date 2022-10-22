Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

