First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,792 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 283.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 139,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of APA by 26.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APA Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.19 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

