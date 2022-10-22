First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $325.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.