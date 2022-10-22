EQT Co. (EQT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.88 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.