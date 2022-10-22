The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on December 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.81 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

