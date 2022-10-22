ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

