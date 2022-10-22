Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

