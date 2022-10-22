DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 143.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.