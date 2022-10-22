Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,312,982 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,171,000.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

