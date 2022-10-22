Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cooper Companies worth $28,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

Shares of COO opened at $259.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

