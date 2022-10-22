Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Nordson worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.53 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.16.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.