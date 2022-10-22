Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

