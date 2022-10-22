Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,893 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.43% of ShockWave Medical worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.68. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,653,689 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

