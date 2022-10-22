Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.66 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.79% of Sun Country Airlines worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 672,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.19 million, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

