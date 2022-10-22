Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,503 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

