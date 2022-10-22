Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 123,233 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,233 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Core & Main worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.