Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,259 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Varonis Systems worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

