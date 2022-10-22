Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

